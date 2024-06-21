GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu stages an emotional comeback to Assembly after 2 ½ years 

Chandrababu Naidu, then Opposition leader, vowed on the floor of the House to return only as CM in an emotional outburst following ‘‘disparaging comments’‘ made against him and his family

Published - June 21, 2024 08:12 pm IST

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu praying outside the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly before the two-day session began at Amaravati on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu praying outside the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly before the two-day session began at Amaravati on Friday.

For TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, it was an emotional comeback to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. About two and a half years ago, he had vowed on the floor of the Assembly to return only as the Chief Minister (CM) in an emotional outburst following ‘‘disparaging comments’‘ made by some YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs on him and his family. He was a proud man as he entered the Assembly on Friday as the CM amid a rapturous welcome by the TDP, JSP and BJP MLAs.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu taking oath as a Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu taking oath as a Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday

It was on November 19, 2021 that the YSRCP MLAs purportedly insulted Mr. Naidu and his family through some coarse language in the presence of then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which prompted him to swear not to attend the House again except as a CM. The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance’s victory in the recent elections facilitated his re-entry into the Assembly as the CM.

Soon after the Assembly session commenced, Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary administered the oath to Mr. Naidu, after which the CM thanked Mr. Chowdary for the honour and then hugged the JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, amid a huge round of applause by Mr. Naidu’s son and IT and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh and other members.

Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari watched the proceedings live on TV from her home and posted a message on ‘X’ expressing gratitude to the people for their support, and observing that ‘democracy survived’ as ‘truth prevailed’. MLAs of the ruling alliance clapped for Mr. Naidu and thumped the desks.

When Mr. Naidu took the oath, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not present in the House.

This was the second time that Mr. Naidu became the CM of the bifurcated State of Andhra Pradesh. Before entering the House, Mr. Naidu prayed outside with folded hands.  

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / state politics

