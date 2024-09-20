Naidu spreading lies on TTD laddu ghee adulteration, alleges Jagan

:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that his party would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud urging them to initiate an inquiry into the issue of supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

“The State government has spun a fairy tale over the TTD laddu for political gain. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has no respect for god and the sentiments of the devotees. He spread blatant lies that animal fat etc. were used in the making of laddu prasadams,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday (September 20, 2024), the former CM said that a robust mechanism was in place in the TTD, which any government or citizen should feel proud of. Instead of taking credit for it, Mr. Naidu had degraded the image of the temple. He was playing with the beliefs and sentiments of the devotees.

‘Usual practice’

‘‘It is a usual practice to reject the ghee that doesn’t meet the standards. During the TDP rule, 14 to 15 times the ghee was rejected, and 18 times during the YSRCP tenure. Three samples should pass through the tests. Else, the entire container will be rejected,’‘ he said.

The same set of standards and rules that were in vogue during the TDP regime were followed by the YSRCP government. The only difference was that Mr. Naidu wanted to malign the temple and its legacy for political gain, and divert the attention of the public from his failures to implement his election promises, Mr. Jagan alleged.

‘’Mr. Naidu, hence, is making an issue out of nothing. It is evident from the timeline of the TTD laddu row. The samples were collected on July 12. The ghee was not up to the mark. The samples were sent to the National Dairy Development Board(NDDB) on July 17. The NDDB gave its report on July 23. What has the TTD been doing since then? Why the government has been silent all these days? Most strikingly, the report was made public in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office. As the government will be completing 100 days in office, and fears a backlash from the public over Super Six (poll promises), Mr. Naidu has raked up the TTD laddu issue to divert the attention of public,’‘ the YSRCP chief said.

Defends YV

‘’The credentials of Y.V. Subba Reddy, who served as the TTD chairman, are unquestionable. He took Ayyappa Deeksha 45 times. None suits better than him for that post,’‘ he said, defending Mr. Subba Reddy, now a YSRCP MP.

To a question on Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda seeking an inquiry report, Mr. Jagan said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has half knowledge of the things. Many of the Board members were followers of senior BJP Ministers. They should get information from them.”

