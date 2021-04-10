‘Naidu spreading lies on Amma Vodi, Nadu- Nedu works’

GUNTUR

10 April 2021 00:39 IST

121 schools given facelift in Kuppam constituency alone, says Minister

Education Minister A. Suresh has accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of spreading false information during his election campaign on the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme and Nadu-Nedu works in schools.

Addressing the media at the district party office in Ongole on Friday, Mr. Suresh, while showing the newspaper clippings on the poor condition of government schools in Kuppam constituency and other areas in Chittoor district during the tenure of the TDP government, said that this was proof of how the previous government had neglected the education sector.

The Minister said the State government was revamping the schools under the ‘Manabadi - Nadu Nedu’ programme in three phases. A total of 15,715 schools had been renovated at a cost of ₹3,700 crore in first phase, he said.

The government had spent nearly ₹315 crore for revamping 1,533 schools in Chittoor district alone, he said, and added that 121 schools were given a facelift at a cost of ₹30 crore in Mr. Naidu’s Kuppam constituency in the first phase.

Showing the photographs of the renovated Government High School in Kuppam and Sanganapalli, the Minister asked Mr. Naidu to inspect the schools himself.

The Amma Vodi scheme was launched to ensure that no student dropped out of school because of poverty, he said, and added that Mr. Naidu would never understand the purpose of the scheme.