‘Naidu spreading falsehood for political gain’

TDP chief is writing letters to the DGP with mala fide intentions, says Sajjala

Adviser (Public Affairs) to the State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is writing letters to Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang with a mala fide intention of painting a false picture about the law and order in the State.

“Mr. Naidu has failed as the Leader of Opposition as he never raised issues of public interest. Instead, he has been writing letters to the DGP knowing well that the latter has his own limitations,” he told the media here on Monday.

Cases against police

Brushing aside the allegations levelled by Mr. Naidu that more than 1,600 cases were registered against police personnel in the State last year, quoting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP president had been writing letters, without knowing the facts.

Mr. Naidu is trying to feed the same untruths to the people, despite a small number of cases were registered against the police personnel, he said.

“Mr. Naidu has exaggerated the figures in his letter to the DGP. In Chittoor, it was erroneously mentioned that 400 such cases were registered while the actual figure is just four. The correct data has been sent to teh NCRB for corrections,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already made it clear that serious action will be taken against the officials involved in any crime or corruption, said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy

“The Opposition has failed miserably in the State as the party leaders don’t know how to act responsibly. Mr. Naidu is only concerned about playing politics for political mileage. The Opposition parties elsewhere in the country usually fight for the public cause or by highlighting the flaws of the ruling party, but the TDP leaders are acting differently,” he said.