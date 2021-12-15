Naidu spread falsehood all through his life: Kannan Babu

GUNTUR

15 December 2021 23:52 IST

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu has made some scathing remarks against Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu calling the latter a virus more deadly than the virus which has destroyed the chilli crop.

Mr. Kanna Babu, who was here on a visit to inspect the damaged chilli crop, said that Mr. Naidu had been spreading falsehood and lies all through his life.

“Mr. Naidu has been trying to arouse passions among the innocent people in Amaravati by claiming that the State government is acting against their interests. He is bent only on creating an illusion in people and deriving mileage. This kind of leader should be exterminated by the people,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kanna Babu charged Nara Lokesh with trying to create hatred among various communities in the State. He said that the father-son duo had lost credibility among the people and were trying to create a sense of disillusionment. But the people of the State were intelligent and had given the YSRCP government all the support over the last three years.