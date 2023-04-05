Naidu sounds poll bugle, exhorts TDP cadres to work unitedly to get rid of YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh

April 05, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Sounding the bugle for the 2024 general elections in Visakhapatnam on April 5, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the party cadres to work unitedly “to get rid of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh and dump it in the Bay of Bengal.”

Addressing the TDP zonal meeting here, Mr. Naidu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy “cannot win his own seat in Pulivendula.”

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “why not 175” statement, the TDP supremo said that the Chief Minister should instead say “why not Pulivendula.”

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is now feeling insecure, as he is certain that whenever elections are conducted the TDP is going to come back to power,” Mr. Naidu said.

He further said that the recent victory of the TDP-supported contestants in graduate MLC elections boosted the morale of the party leaders and cadres. “The response clearly indicates that the TDP is going to win the coming elections with a thumping majority,” the TDP supremo said.

“This is only a sample, and the real victory is yet to come,” he added.

One should always have ones feet on the ground, Mr. Naidu said, and accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of being big-headed.

Alleging that the YSRCP government had ruined all sectors in the State, Mr. Naidu said, “Once the TDP is back, all steps will be taken to take Andhra Pradesh to the global level, and the party will also take action on people who humiliated the cadres.”

Promising to develop Visakhapatnam as a global city, Mr. Naidu said it was the TDP that had come to the rescue of the people of the city when HudHud cyclone struck it.

“But now, lands worth at least ₹40,000 crore have been grabbed by the YSRCP leaders in the Port City,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

He announced that 40% of the Assembly seats would be allotted to the youth in the elections. He also said that candidates would be declared early.