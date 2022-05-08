Naidu slams govt. over demolition of Dalit’s house

TDP chief demands a house, compensation for the family

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was only capable of demolishing and not doing anything constructive in the State.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said the State government had been proving its destructive mindset in the past three years. The ruling party leaders were deriving pleasure by demolishing the houses of the Dalit sections. The latest demolition of the house of a Dalit, Hanumantha Rayudu, at Nijavalli in Kundurpi mandal in Anantapur district was in that direction, he said.

It was shocking that the YSRCP MLA, the RDO and the other revenue and police officials created a war-like situation to demolish the house and throw a poor Dalit family on the road, he said and alleged that the officials acted with an ulterior objective.

The TDP chief warned that the Dalits would not forgive the YSRCP regime’s ‘oppressive tactics’. The government should immediately sanction a house to the victims’ family. Compensation should be paid to the Dalit couple for causing them agony, Mr. Naidu said.