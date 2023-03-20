Naidu siphoned off ₹370 crore in skill development scam, alleges Jagan

March 20, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

For the first time, the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directly named TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged skill development scam involving ₹370 crore. During his concluding remarks on a short discussion on ‘Global Investors Summit - Investments - Skill Development for youth - Employment’ during the ongoing Assembly Budget Session on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had siphoned off the entire money into his benami accounts in five instalments within a span of four months.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the TDP president in order to divert the money had brought pressure on the then Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary of Finance Department, which was revealed through the note files (reasons written by the concerned officials related to the particular files) of the officials.

The Chief Minister revealed the documents related to the Cabinet decision, the Government Order, the Memorandum of Agreement, and the alleged violations of rules and regulations in entering into the agreement and the internal inquiry report of Siemens which allegedly resorted to the scam, while launching a scathing attack on the opposition party in the Assembly.

“In the name of providing skills to students, the TDP supremo looted the exchequer. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is a master in scamming people. A sum of ₹371 crore was diverted through shell companies,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is guilty of abusing his power as a Chief Minister. His Cabinet said one thing but in reality did something else. This scam started in A.P. and spread abroad. The money then came back into his accounts through shell companies from abroad,” the Chief Minister said.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu hatched this scam within two months of coming to power. It was advertised that a private company called Siemens would give a grant of ₹3,000 crore. Will a private company give such a huge grant? DPRs were not prepared, verification of the project was not done, tenders were not invited, yet they entered into an agreement and released money,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Initially, the then government said that private companies Siemens and Designatech would provide 90% as grant-in-aid and the remaining 10% would be borne by the State Government for the project worth ₹3,356 crore. When it came to the agreement, they did not follow the Cabinet decision or G.O., and ignored the words grant-in-aid,” the Chief Minister alleged.