Naidu showers praise on Modi, tells TDP cadre to learn from PM

A day after attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Panchkula in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu showered praises on the Prime Minister suggesting that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rank and file emulate him. He also underscored the need for the TDP to continue as an NDA partner to win the 2029 elections.

Mr. Modi, immediately after the Haryana CM’s swearing-in ceremony, stayed there for five hours, which was not necessary for him. But he’s already preparing for the next elections. “We must learn from Mr. Modi,” he said, at a meeting of the TDP MLAs, MPs, senior leaders and in-charges at the party office at Mangalagiri near here on Friday (October 18, 2024).

The TDP supremo said that the BJP had won six times in Gujarat and achieved victory for the third time in Haryana. Mr. Modi had earned the people’s trust by working collectively. ‘‘Whatever he does, he keeps the people in mind. Mr. Modi has achieved a success that no one else in the country has, and behind that are immense hard work and discipline. Mr. Modi has been protecting the BJP without making any mistakes,’‘ Mr. Naidu said.

“We must learn from Mr. Modi. It’s his determination and hard work that have made him Prime Minister for the third time,” he said, adding, “It takes a long time for a leader to gain credibility, but it only takes a minute to lose it. This formula applies to anyone, including myself. Here, we should also follow the same principle.”

“To win again in 2029, we need to align with the NDA. I will make the MLAs partners in government programmes. We must communicate the work done by both State government and Central government to the public,” he observed.

The TDP national president stressed the need for coordination among the three parties in alliance in the State (TDP, BJP and JSP). The TDP needed to strengthen in the 41 constituencies where there were no TDP MLAs, while also supporting its ally MLAs. “If each party only looks after its own interests, it will create problems when the elections are round the corner. Hence, coordination among the three parties is essential in every constituency,’‘ he said.

