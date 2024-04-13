Naidu should spell out his stand on privatisation of Vizag steel plant, says Botcha

April 13, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should spell out his stand on the issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) during his visit to Gajuwaka on April 14, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

“How can people believe TDP when it joined hands with the party (BJP) that proposes to privatise the VSP,” Mr. Satyanarayana questioned while interacting with the media here on April 13 (Saturday).

“The YSRCP’s stand is clear. It is against the proposal. Botcha Jhansi, party candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, had raised her voice in Parliament when she was MP from Vizianagaram, seeking captive mines for the VSP,” he said.

The TDP’s stance had been unclear right from day one, he said. “A TDP MLA had resigned from his post against the move to privatise VSP. But when his resignation was accepted by the Speaker, he became furious. This is nothing but cheating those protesting against the proposal,” he said.

