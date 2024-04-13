GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Naidu should spell out his stand on privatisation of Vizag steel plant, says Botcha

How can people believe TDP when it joined hands with the party that proposes to sell the PSU, questions the Education Minister

April 13, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should spell out his stand on the issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) during his visit to Gajuwaka on April 14, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

“How can people believe TDP when it joined hands with the party (BJP) that proposes to privatise the VSP,” Mr. Satyanarayana questioned while interacting with the media here on April 13 (Saturday).

“The YSRCP’s stand is clear. It is against the proposal. Botcha Jhansi, party candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, had raised her voice in Parliament when she was MP from Vizianagaram, seeking captive mines for the VSP,” he said.

The TDP’s stance had been unclear right from day one, he said. “A TDP MLA had resigned from his post against the move to privatise VSP. But when his resignation was accepted by the Speaker, he became furious. This is nothing but cheating those protesting against the proposal,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.