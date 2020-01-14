Naidu should retire, says Mudragada

Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabham advised N. Chandrababu Naidu to take rest by accepting the people’s verdict in the 2019 elections with humility and said he would prefer not to rake up certain issues which characterised Mr. Naidu’s draconian rule.

In a letter to Mr. Naidu on Monday, Mr. Padmanabham said that the former Chief Minister had always maintained double standards from openly insulting his father-in-law N.T. Rama Rao and garlanding his portraits now after removing footwear to harassing various communities by using police force when he was in power and crying hoarse about alleged police excesses during YSR Congress regime.

Mr. Padmanabham observed that there was no tactic which Mr. Naidu had not used to suppress the Kapu agitation and that he was habituated to telling lies. Mr. Naidu lost his credibility, which he should keep in mind and stay away from public life, suggested the Kapu leader.