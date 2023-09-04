HamberMenu
Naidu should prove his innocence in I-T notice case, says Dokka

September 04, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: -

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu owes an explanation to the people on the notices reportedly issued to him by the Income Tax Department, says YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad.

Mr. Naidu should come clear on the issue and prove his innocence, Mr. Vara Prasad said while addressing the media at the party office, at Tadepalli, near here, on Sunday.

“Mr. Naidu cannot escape from moral responsibility. Being in public life, he has the responsibility to tell the truth to the people. The TDP leader had allegedly received ₹118 crore through money laundering during 2014-19,” he alleged. 

What the I-T Department had found was only a tip of the iceberg. A thorough investigation would reveal the corruption in the Amaravati capital city project, he added.

Mr. Naidu was trying to delay the process by raising technical issues, he said, and added that the Central investigating agencies should take Mr. Naidu into custody and question him.

