Naidu should not create panic among people, says YSRCP MLA

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 May 2021 20:04 IST

‘TDP chief should have asked KCR to allow ambulances from the State into Telangana’

Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu should understand the scenario that the country and the State is going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and should stop slinging mud at the State government and focus on some constructive work, said Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath from the YSR Congress Party.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Amarnath said that being a senior leader who served as the Chief Minister, Mr. Naidu should come out with some advice and suggestions to the State government, but not indulge in creating panic among people with his statements.

He accused Mr. Naidu of not taking up the issue of stopping ambulances of the State with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “Being a former Chief Minister and who claims that KCR had worked under him, Mr. Naidu should have picked up the phone and called him, to allow the ambulances that were stopped at the Telangana border. But instead he chose to remain silent,” Mr. Amarnath said.

He accused Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders of focussing on other issues like the arrest of Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, instead of focussing on the pandemic.

Appreciating MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy for taking the initiative to start a 300-bed hospital with oxygen supply at Sheelanagar for COVID patients, Mr. Amarnath questioned if any TDP leader has come forward with such an initiative.

The YSRCP MLA accused Mr. Naidu of doing nothing to develop the health infrastructure in the State. “In TDP’s 21-year-rule, not a single hospital or medical college has come up. But Mr. Jagan soon after assuming power has sanctioned 11 medical colleges and even Aarogysri was a brainchild of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath also pointed out that oxygenated beds have been enhanced from 27,000 to 45,000 during the second wave and efforts are on to further increase them.