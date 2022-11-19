Naidu should make his stand clear on decentralisation, says Sajjala 

November 19, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has demanded that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu make clear his stand on decentralisation.

Addressing media persons on Saturday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy reiterated that what happened in Amaravati in the name of capital was real estate business.

He claimed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said there should be at least 30,000 acres for the capital only after a decision had been taken by Mr. Naidu to locate the capital in the Vijayawada-Guntur region, keeping the larger interests of the State at that point in time.

“We went on to take the unambiguous stand that three capitals are good for the State, but Mr. Naidu is unable to substantiate his argument that Andhra Pradesh needs a single capital,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed, while saying that the TDP president attributed motives to decentralisation as part of his political game.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said if Mr. Naidu was to gain support across the State, he should convince the people about his model of development, in which all the resources would be concentrated at one place like it happened in the past to the detriment of the backward areas, especially Rayalaseema and the north coastal districts.

He asserted that decentralisation had a historic backdrop, and it was in sync with the principles of natural justice. The idea of decentralisation was long ago considered the best bet for development of Andhra Pradesh and when the opportunity had come to implement, Mr. Naidu was obstructing it by playing all possible tricks, he alleged.

Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the only Chief Minister in the unified State who focused on balanced development, whereas Mr. Naidu had brushed the recommendations of the Srikrishna and Sivaramakrishnan committees under the carpet.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said it was not only possible but also foolish to invest ₹1 lakh crore in Amaravati, and that the government was ready to allay the apprehensions of the people of Amaravati.

“Mr. Naidu is visibly worried about his future, i.e. the performance of TDP in the 2024 elections. He is going to bite the dust once again, so will his protege Pawan Kalyan,” he added.