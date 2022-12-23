Naidu should focus on consolidating his base in native Kuppam constituency, says Gudivada Amarnath

December 23, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a sinking ship and it will be not survive a day without the support of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) or the BJP, or a few media houses, says Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Amarnath pointed out that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should focus on consolidating his position in his native Kuppam constituency and strengthen his party there rather than spending time in criticising the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Three capitals

Mr. Amarnath also criticised the former Chief Minister for not supporting the three-capital proposal.

“We do not understand why Mr. Naidu is against the development of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh despite the region being his strongest base,” the Minister said.

“Visakhapatnam is the biggest and most developed city in the State, and it deserves to become the Executive capital. From January, we will be hosting a series of international conferences, meetings and seminars in Visakhapatnam, including at least two G-20 Summits,” he aded.

Referring to the delay in the STPI project, the Minister said that the STPI had approached the TDP government for setting up the facility at a cost of ₹57 crore and sought allotment of land. “But the TDP government had turned down its request and instead asked the STPI to divert its funds to the government to enable it to construct the facility,” Mr. Amarnath alleged.

“The STPI backed off for this reason. The YSRCP government has given land to the STPI in Andhra University and they have already released the first instalment of about ₹19 crore, and the project will come up shortly,” he said.