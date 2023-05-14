Naidu should cooperate with CID probe into Amaravati land case, says YSRCP

May 14, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has demanded TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should face the investigation being done by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) into the alleged violations while deciding the Amaravati Capital City Master Plan.

Addressing the media at party’s central office at Tadepalli in Guntur on May 14 (Sunday), YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) suggested that Mr. Naidu should cooperate with the investigation to prove his innocence, instead of getting stay orders from courts.

“If there is no corruption involved, then why do you (Mr. Naidu) obtain stay orders from courts and create hurdles for the investigation?, he asked.

Alleging that Mr. Naidu was living in the house belonging to Lingamaneni Ramesh without paying rent, the former Minister said that the TDP president had declared that Mr. Ramesh gave the house to the government under land pooling scheme and hence he lived in it when he was the Chief Minister. “The reality, however, is different. The land was not handed over to the government by Mr. Ramesh,” said Mr. Venkataramaiah.

The YSRCP leader alleged that these facts were not made public. “Now that the court has instructed the government to continue the investigation, the CID was doing its duty,” said Mr. Venkataramaiah.

Further, he maintained that all illegal transactions done during the TDP’s tenure would be exposed. “At present, the government issued orders pertaining to attaching properties belonging to Mr. Naidu, former Minister P. Narayana and his relatives. The attachment of properties in this case will continue,” he added.