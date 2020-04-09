Naidu should be quarantined, says Minister

Minister for Marketing and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao remarked on Thursday that TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu should be sent to a quarantine facility for two weeks before his arrival in Vijayawada, sparking off a war of words with the TDP hitting back.

Former Minister and MLA K. Atchannaidu said that if Naidu were to be quarantined, the same rule should be applied for Minister for HRD A. Suresh, who spoke to reporters at Hyderabad on Thursday. “Will Mr. Suresh also be quarantined before he crosses over to Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad?” questioned Atchannaidu.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramana Rao told reporters in Guntur that Mr. Naidu had been seeking to derive political mileage even out of COVID-19 and instead of supporting the government, has been bent on lowering the morale of hundreds of doctors, paramedical staff and police.

Mr. Naidu, who had gone to Hyderabad, should be quarantined before he comes back to Vijayawada, he quipped.