‘Naidu shielding Dr. Ramesh Babu’

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has alleged that Ramesh Hospitals Managing Director P. Ramesh Babu, who is an accused in the Swarna Palace fire mishap case is being sheltered by Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Speaking to the newsmen after distributing compensation to the bereaved family members at the Collector’s camp office on Tuesday, the Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu was providing shelter to the accused. Ten persons were killed and 21 patients injured in the incident which occurred in the city on August 9.
“If the doctor is not at fault, why he is hiding for the last 15 days and not cooperating with the investigation agencies? ” Mr. Venkateswara Rao questioned. He had high connections and was making all efforts to wriggle out of the case, he added.
“Every citizen knows where Dr. Ramesh Babu is hiding. The Leader of the Opposition is planning to make an issue out of it,” he alleged.
Though the Opposition party was not talking about the tragedy, which had earlier raised a hue and cry on similar incidents, the government was taking action as per law, the Minister said.
