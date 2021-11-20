Andhra Pradesh

Naidu shedding crocodile tears, says YSRCP MLC

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu on Friday alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was shedding ‘crocodile tears’ in the Assembly in order to divert the attention of the public from the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) embarrassing defeat in the Kuppam municipal elections.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and all other YSRCP leaders have the utmost respect for women and they would never indulge in such cheap politics. Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders targeted Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family members and legislator R.K. Roja and other women leaders as well when they were in power. Now, they are shedding crocodile tears in order to gain sympathy. Instead of discussing about the plight of people who are suffering the brunt of the heavy rains in Rayalaseema region, Mr. Naidu is attempting to gain sympathy through this stunt,” said Mr. Suresh Babu.


