Naidu, several other leaders test positive for Covid-19

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu became the latest addition to the growing list of prominent political leaders who have tested positive for Coronavirus in the State.

Mr. Naidu said that he is COVID-19 positive with “mild symptoms.” In a tweet on January 18, the Opposition leader said, “I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care.”

Communist party of India (CPI) State Secretary K. Ramakrishna tested positive on Monday. He is undergoing treatment at NIMS in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, many political leaders have tested positive for coronavirus in the recent past.

Tourism and Culture Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa and Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada tested positive for Covid-19 on January 14.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkaterswara Rao (Nani) and Telugu Desam Party leader Vangaveeti Radha have also tested positive recently.

Mr. Kodali Nani, who had contracted a fever and showed mild symptoms for the last three days, remained in isolation and gave his sample for an RT-PCR test. On confirming positive for Covid-19, he was shifted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals in Hyderabad for better treatment

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, who tested positive for coronavirus with no symptoms, asked the cadre to undergo tests. He announced this through his Twitter handle.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m asymptomatic and feeling fine but will be self-isolating until recovery. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested at the earliest and take necessary precautions. Urging everyone to stay safe,” he tweeted recently.