Naidu sets June deadline for completion of new terminal building at Vijayawada airport

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a high-level review of the ongoing expansion works at the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram, and set a completion target of June 2025 for the New Integrated Terminal Building.

Mr. Naidu, during the meeting at his camp office at Undavalli in Guntur district on Saturday, emphasised incorporating a cultural theme inspired by the traditional Kuchipudi dance form in the terminal’s design, to reflect Andhra Pradesh’s heritage and vibrancy.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, A.P. Minister for Investments and Infrastructure B.C. Janardhan Reddy, and senior officials from the Civil Aviation Department, received a detailed presentation on the airport expansion’s progress. The terminal, estimated to cost ₹611 crore, has so far reached a completion rate of 58.5%. Besides, the ₹85 crore ATC (Air Traffic Control) tower construction has reached 52% completion.

The CM expressed concern over the current design, stating it lacked appeal and cultural resonance. He urged the authorities to incorporate traditional elements in the design, reflecting the State’s cultural identity. The interior designs should prominently feature the essence of local arts and crafts, making them visually representative of Andhra Pradesh’s heritage. The traditional craftsmanship of the State should be showcased within the interior framework, making it not only a functional space but a cultural landmark, he said.

Five airstrips

He discussed plans to enhance air connectivity across Andhra Pradesh by developing airstrips in five new locations: Moolapeta, Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Tadepalligudem, and an additional strip between Anantapur and Tadipatri. This expansion plan, according to Mr. Naidu, was aimed at boosting economic activity through improved air connectivity. He stressed the importance of robust support from the Civil Aviation Department in advancing these objectives and fostering regional economic growth.

“We are planning for increased air connectivity as part of a broader strategy to promote economic activities across Andhra Pradesh. I request the cooperation of the Civil Aviation Department to help realise our State’s vision,” stated Mr. Naidu.