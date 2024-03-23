Naidu set to address several public meetings in Rayalaseema districts ahead of elections

March 23, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled to visit the Kuppam Assembly constituency, which he represents, for a two-day election meeting and interaction with party cadre on March 25 and 26.

According to party sources, he will arrive at Kuppam on the 25th, and address a public meeting at the NTR statue junction, hold interactive sessions with the women and youth wings of the party, and conduct a door-to-door campaign in the Babu Nagar locality.

On the 26th, the TDP chief will receive representations from the public, and address the youth activists of the party as part of the ‘One Booth Ten Youth’ programme before leaving for Bengaluru airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Madanapalle Assembly constituency, where former Congress leader Shahjahan Basha is contesting as the TDP candidate. He is also likely to officially announce the MP candidate for the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency in the Annamayya district during the public meeting on March 27.

Moreover, on the 30th, he is scheduled to address the ‘Yuva Galam’ public meeting at Mydukur in Kadapa district, where Putta Sudhakar Yadav is the TDP candidate. On the same evening, Mr. Naidu will address a public meeting at Proddatur, where former minister Varadarajulu Reddy has been announced as the TDP candidate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.