Naidu sees strong anti-incumbency wave in Andhra Pradesh

‘After suffering on all fronts, people will not repeat the mistake they committed in 2019’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost the trust of the people due to his “inefficient administration.”

Addressing a review meeting attended by the party’s mandal presidents, constituency in-charges and other prominent leaders, Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP was rattled by the overwhelming response of the people to the protests being staged by the TDP against the government’s “anti-people policies.”

Mr. Naidu said people were eager to show the door to the YSRCP government, whose number of seats was sure to be reduced to a single digit in the next elections.

He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had realised that his party was sure to taste defeat in the elections, but to cover his own insecurities, he claimed that his party would win 175 seats.

Mr. Naidu said there was a strong anti-incumbency wave in the State, and there was no way people would repeat their 2019 mistake after suffering on all fronts under the YSRCP rule.

He said the party cadre at the village level should effectively expose the inefficiency of the YSRCP rule and inform the masses about the “anarchy and loot” unleashed by the ruling party in the State.