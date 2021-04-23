Naidu sees a conspiracy to hand over Sangam Dairy to Amul

He demands immediate release of Dhulipalla Narendra

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the arrest of former MLA and Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar.

“The arrest is illegal. It is a part of the larger conspiracy to destroy Sangam Dairy,” Mr. Naidu alleged in a statement on Friday.

Mr. Naidu also alleged that the former MLA was arrested without giving prior notice. “It is clear that the State government is determined to hand over Sangam Dairy to the Gujarat-based Amul. The local dairies are being crippled deliberately in order to benefit Amul,” the TDP president alleged.

“Mr. Narendra has been rendering valuable services to Sangam Dairy as its chairman. The local farmers are shareholders in the dairy. There is a systematic attack on all the companies and dairies in the State ever since Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Narendra and also withdrawal of the “false cases” against him.

“The government should set aside its political agenda and protect Sangam Dairy and the interests of thousands of farmers dependent on it,” he demanded.

“There is zero development in the last two years. Suppression of the opposition leaders is going on unabated. The illegal arrests of the TDP leaders are just a part of the YSRCP tactics to divert the attention of the people from the massive corruption in the government. Party leaders K. Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra were wrongfully arrested in the past. Devineni Umamaheswara Rao is also targeted now,” he said.