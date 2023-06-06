Naidu seeks impartial probe into ‘murder’ of Anganwadi worker in Andhra Pradesh

June 06, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on June 6 (Tuesday) wrote three separate letters to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Commission for Women (NCW) and National Commission for Scheduled Castes, urging them to inquire into the alleged murder of Anganwadi worker Savalam Hanumayamma in Ravivaripalem SC Colony of Tangutur Mandal in Prakasam district.

Quoting the news reports, Mr. Naidu alleged that Hanumayamma was allegedly mowed down by a tractor driven by YSRCP leader Kondala Rao.

“The police did not act in time and allowed Kondal Rao to flee. The victim’s husband Savalam Sudhakar was participating in a protest along with TDP MLA Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy when the incident took place,” alleged Mr. Naidu.

The TDP national president requested the commissions to ensure that the victim’s family was provided with adequate security and financial support of ₹1 crore and a job to the daughter (unemployed B. Tech graduate) of Hanumayamma with immediate effect.

“In order to bring out the role of the YSRCP leaders and a section of the police, it is important to ensure that the investigation is handed over to the Central agencies,” he added.

