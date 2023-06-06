HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu seeks impartial probe into ‘murder’ of Anganwadi worker in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP national president writes letters to National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Castes

June 06, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu demands compensation of ₹1 crore and a job to the daughter of the victim.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu demands compensation of ₹1 crore and a job to the daughter of the victim. | Photo Credit: File photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on June 6 (Tuesday) wrote three separate letters to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Commission for Women (NCW) and National Commission for Scheduled Castes, urging them to inquire into the alleged murder of Anganwadi worker Savalam Hanumayamma in Ravivaripalem SC Colony of Tangutur Mandal in Prakasam district.

Quoting the news reports, Mr. Naidu alleged that Hanumayamma was allegedly mowed down by a tractor driven by YSRCP leader Kondala Rao. 

“The police did not act in time and allowed Kondal Rao to flee. The victim’s husband Savalam Sudhakar was participating in a protest along with TDP MLA Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy when the incident took place,” alleged Mr. Naidu.

The TDP national president requested the commissions to ensure that the victim’s family was provided with adequate security and financial support of ₹1 crore and a job to the daughter (unemployed B. Tech graduate) of Hanumayamma with immediate effect.

“In order to bring out the role of the YSRCP leaders and a section of the police, it is important to ensure that the investigation is handed over to the Central agencies,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.