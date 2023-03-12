Naidu seeks ECI action against registration of ‘bogus voters’ ahead of MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh

March 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on March 12 (Sunday) wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) urging the latter to take immediate steps to direct the authorities concerned and the police to register and pursue the criminal cases registered against those involved in enrolment of fake and voters in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu alleged that many bogus and fake voters had been registered in the State ahead of the MLC elections to graduates and teachers constituencies.

“Names of fake and bogus voters were entered into the electoral roll with the connivance between the YSRCP and a section of government employees who were assigned election duties in the capacities of Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and others. People who never pursued degree courses have been enrolled with forged certificates. Fake addresses were used to enrol many people ahead of the MLC elections,” alleged the TDP national president.

Mr. Naidu, in his letter, also said that a complaint had been lodged with the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer, but no action had been initiated in this regard.