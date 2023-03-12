HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu seeks ECI action against registration of ‘bogus voters’ ahead of MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh

Names of fake and bogus voters were entered into the electoral roll with the connivance between the YSRCP and a section of government employees assigned election duties, alleges the TDP national president

March 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: File photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on March 12 (Sunday) wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) urging the latter to take immediate steps to direct the authorities concerned and the police to register and pursue the criminal cases registered against those involved in enrolment of fake and voters in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu alleged that many bogus and fake voters had been registered in the State ahead of the MLC elections to graduates and teachers constituencies.

“Names of fake and bogus voters were entered into the electoral roll with the connivance between the YSRCP and a section of government employees who were assigned election duties in the capacities of Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and others. People who never pursued degree courses have been enrolled with forged certificates. Fake addresses were used to enrol many people ahead of the MLC elections,” alleged the TDP national president.

Mr. Naidu, in his letter, also said that a complaint had been lodged with the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer, but no action had been initiated in this regard.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.