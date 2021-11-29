Naidu seeks ‘comprehensive relief package’ for flood victims

Vijayawada

29 November 2021 00:05 IST

‘Govt. should provide ₹25 lakh to the families which have lost their dear ones’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma to take the necessary steps to provide a ‘comprehensive relief package’ for the flood-hit areas in Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and Anantapur districts.

In a letter on Sunday, Mr. Naidu lamented that it is ‘tragic’ that the government had released only ₹35 crore though the preliminary estimates had put the crop and property losses in the floods at ₹6,054.29 crore. Immediate and adequate relief should be provided in view of the huge loss of life and livelihoods, he said.

The government should provide an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the families which lost their dear ones during the heavy rains and floods. An assistance of ₹2 lakh should be given to the injured people. Free housing should be provided to all the victims who have lost their houses.

The victims of partially damaged houses should be given a compensation of ₹25,000, while ₹10,000 should be provided as compensation where rain or flood water has entered the houses, he said.

Pointing out that farmers and agricultural labourers were the worst affected, Mr. Naidu said the government should not only buy the damaged agricultural produce, but it was equally important to provide compensation for the partially or completely damaged crops, he said.

The former Chief Minister urged the Chief Secretary for ensuring a per hectare price of ₹30,000 for paddy, ₹50,000 for banana, ₹25,000 for sugarcane, ₹30,000 for cotton, ₹25,000 for groundnut, ₹15,000 for jowar, ₹20,000 for maize, ₹20,000 for sunflower, ₹50,000 for cashew, ₹3,000 per coconut plant, ₹40,000 for mango and ₹2,500 per palmyra palm tree.

Mr. Naidu stressed the need for providing compensation for loss of livelihoods to help people to get back on their feet after the COVID-induced financial duress and flood havoc.

Loss of livelihood

“The government should pay ₹20,000 each to weavers, street vendors and auto-rickshaw drivers for loss of livelihood. Some toddy tappers, fishermen, agricultural labourers and etc who have lost their livelihood. They should also be provided with 50 kg rice as a special assistance,” he added.