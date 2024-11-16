ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu seeks Central help in roping in Singapore government to collaborate in Amaravati development

Published - November 16, 2024 01:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Sri Krishna Devarayalu said the Chief Minister requested S. Jaishankar to help Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday (November 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing media persons about Mr. Naidu’s visit to the national capital on Friday (November 15, 2024), Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Sri Krishna Devarayalu said the Chief Minister requested Mr. Jaishankar to help Andhra Pradesh in once again roping in the Singapore Government to collaborate in the development of Amaravati.

Naidu charts bold vision for Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth

Mr. Naidu also discussed the situation faced by students from Andhra Pradesh in the U.S. in the wake of Donald J. Trump’s election as President. Mr. Naidu also had a word with Mr. Jaishankar about the country’s economy vis-a-vis the unfolding geopolitical developments around the world.

Mr. Naidu wanted Mr. Jaishankar to encourage foreign delegations visiting India, to explore the investment opportunities in A.P., while pointing out that the State government had shifted its focus from ‘ease’ to ‘speed of doing business’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his interaction with Ms. Sitharaman, the Chief Minister sought the Central Government’s support in implementing the Godavari-Penna river interlinking project and funding of various development programs in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US