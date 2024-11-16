Naidu seeks Central help in roping in Singapore government to collaborate in Amaravati development

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday (November 15, 2024).

Briefing media persons about Mr. Naidu’s visit to the national capital on Friday (November 15, 2024), Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Sri Krishna Devarayalu said the Chief Minister requested Mr. Jaishankar to help Andhra Pradesh in once again roping in the Singapore Government to collaborate in the development of Amaravati.

Mr. Naidu also discussed the situation faced by students from Andhra Pradesh in the U.S. in the wake of Donald J. Trump’s election as President. Mr. Naidu also had a word with Mr. Jaishankar about the country’s economy vis-a-vis the unfolding geopolitical developments around the world.

Mr. Naidu wanted Mr. Jaishankar to encourage foreign delegations visiting India, to explore the investment opportunities in A.P., while pointing out that the State government had shifted its focus from ‘ease’ to ‘speed of doing business’.

In his interaction with Ms. Sitharaman, the Chief Minister sought the Central Government’s support in implementing the Godavari-Penna river interlinking project and funding of various development programs in the State.