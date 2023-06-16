ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu seeking ‘one more chance’ only to deceive people, alleges Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

June 16, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - GUDIVADA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Telugu Desam Party supremo has ignored the poor during his tenure as Chief Minister, and the opposition party is not in a position to field candidates in all the 175 Assembly seats, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that “Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to deceive people by exhorting them to give him one more chance.”

“Mr. Naidu, who claims to have a political career spanning 34 years and who has served as Chief Minister thrice, is anti-poor. He has completely ignored the weaker sections in the State,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the TIDCO houses at Mallayapalem village, near Gudivada, in Krishna district on June 16 (Friday).

The Chief Minister accused Mr. Naidu of indulging in false publicity on development.

Mr. Naidu had termed distribution of lands to the poor in Amaravati as “demographic imbalance” and tried to stop the process, he alleged.

The government went to the Supreme Court and distributed the land to about 50,000 beneficiaries in Amaravati despite stiff resistance from the TDP, the Chief Minister said.

“The 75-year-old politician (Mr. Naidu) is seeking the government’s permission to construct a house at Kuppam after almost three decades. The TDP is not in a position to field candidates in all the 175 Assembly segments, and is trying to enter into an alliance,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Criticising the Jana Sena Party (JSP), the Chief Minister said that the “package star” wanted to become an MLA now.

