Naidu: scribe’s murder most foul

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday condemned the alleged murder of a journalist, Satyanarayana, at Tondangi in East Godavari district. In a statement, he demanded that the government take steps to punish the guilty.
He alleged that the police did not provide him security though the victim had approached them fearing threat to his life. Mr. Naidu alleged that attacks on journalists were on the rise.
Editor of Jameen Rythu in Nellore, a journalist belonging to the minority section, and another journalist in Chirala had been attacked. These incidents indicate the failure of law and order in the State, he said. Mr. Naidu expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.
