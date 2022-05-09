Andhra Pradesh: Naidu says Jagan rule hit by anti-government wave

YSRCP will meet with a crushing defeat in 2024, says TDP chief

YSRCP will meet with a crushing defeat in 2024, says TDP chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that an anti-government wave has dealt a strong blow to the YSR Congress Party regime in the State. Mr. Naidu reiterated that all sections of the people were unhappy and vexed with the ‘inefficient rule’ of the YSRCP.

Addressing a virtual meeting with party leaders on Monday, the TDP chief predicted that the YSRCP would meet with a crushing defeat in 2024. It was evident from a rousing response to the TDP’s district tours. The public were considering the TDP victory in 2024 as a historic necessity, he said, and called upon all sections to join hands in order to throw out the “anti-people” regime.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and his party leaders were resorting to ‘diversion politics’ in order to cover up their weaknesses, he alleged. The Jai Babu slogans in Bheemili TDP tour were morphed to project them as Jai Jagan slogans. Speeches were being misinterpreted as comments on alliances. The YSRCP had started diversion dramas after seeing an unexpected response to my tours,” he alleged.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and TDLP deputy leader Nimmala Rama Naidu said that there was an unforeseen response to Mr. Naidu’s tours. The youth were coming in large numbers. The people had acknowledged the fact that Mr. Naidu’s leadership was greatly needed in these critical times, they said.