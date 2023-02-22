HamberMenu
Naidu ruined the lives of weaker sections during his tenure, alleges Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Nagarjuna

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned a new leaf in the history of the State by allocating maximum number of MLC seats to the weaker sections, he says

February 22, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes would boycott TDP national president N. Chandrababu Nuidu as he had ruined their lives during his tenure as Chief Minister, Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at the party office here, Mr. Nagarjuna said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, turned a new leaf in the history of Andhra Pradesh by allocating maximum number of MLC seats to these weaker sections.

Mr. Nagarjuna further said that the Chief Minister had been replicating the true spirit of participatory democracy as suggested by B.R. Ambedkar.

“Under Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, all these social communities have been developing very swiftly,” the Minister said.

MLC Lella Appireddy said the TDP would be defeated in the ensuing general elections. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for the welfare and empowerment of the downtrodden people right from day one,” he added.

MLA Maddali Giri, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and ZP chairperson Kathera Heny Christina were present.

