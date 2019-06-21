Naidu responsible for TDP’s fall from grace: Deodhar

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is solely responsible for his party’s fall from grace, according to BJP co-incharge of Andhra Pradesh affairs Sunil Deodhar.

In a brief chat with the media on the sidelines of the International Yoga Day celebrations here on Friday, Mr. Deodhar said N.T. Rama Rao had founded the TDP to uphold the self-respect of the Telugu people. His son-in-law mortgaged it to the Congress and demolished the very foundation of the party, he alleged.

Stating that many leaders, including those from the TDP, were ready to join the BJP, he said the belief that development of the State was possible only with the national party made the four TDP Rajya Sabha members to join the saffron brigade.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of failing to fulfil the people’s aspirations, he alleged that the Janmabhoomi committees interfered in the day-to-day administration and became a fountainhead of corruption. Mr. Naidu wasted Central funds and cheated people, and the TDP was paying for its grave mistakes, Mr. Deodhar observed.

Earlier, Mr. Deodhar performed a few ‘asanas’ as part of celebrations along with party leaders V. Satish, S. Suresh Reddy, and A. Sriram.