Chandrababu Naidu resorting to petty politics with paid artistes, alleges Roja

Nagari MLA and Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) R.K. Roja on Saturday accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to petty politics.

“Unable to digest the growing popularity of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan reddy, who is storming ahead with several developmental programme, a desperate Mr. Naidu is engaging himself in mudslinging with the help of paid artistes,” she said. The “paid artistes,” who were in the thick of action when the Krishna was in spate, were now back in action in Palnadu, where the TDP was organising rehabilitation centres, Ms. Roja said.

‘Victims of TDP’

Had Mr. Naidu been really particular about setting up rehabilitation centres, he should have done it for those who had suffered at the hands of TDP leaders such as Yerapatineni, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Bonda Uma, and K. Atchannaidu, she said.

Similarly, rehabilitation centres should have been set up for the families of the 30 persons who had lost their lives in the stampede during the Godavari Pushkaralu and the girl students who had committed suicide “unable to bear the torture of the administrators of Narayana colleges,” Ms. Roja said. “The State is riding the path to prosperity as is proved by the first 100 days rule of the YSRCP,” she claimed.

“People are happy with the performance of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has implemented his electoral promises such as Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement, hike in the salaries of ASHA workers, etc. The farmers are happy as the State has experienced good rains and a majority of the reservoirs are brimming with water. The Rythu Bharosa scheme, that is aimed at providing a financial assistance of ₹12,500 to every farmer, will be rolled out next month,” Ms. Roja said.

“Mr. Naidu should either give up his evil strategy of encouraging paid artistes or be prepared to learn a bitter lesson from the people who confined him to just 23 seats in the Assembly,” she said.