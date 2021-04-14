Naidu relishes ‘Ugadi Pachadi’, Lokesh watches crescent moon

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu taking part in Ugadi celebrations in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TIRUPATI

14 April 2021 00:25 IST

Even as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President Nara Chandrababu Naidu celebrated Ugadi, the Telugu New Year’s Day, in the midst of leaders and activists at the local party office on Tuesday, his son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh watched the crescent moon along with members of the Muslim community, marking the onset of the holy Ramzan month.

Mr. Naidu savoured ‘Ugadi Pachadi’ and offered a set of gift items to the Assembly constituency in-charge and former MLA M. Sugunamma and other leaders. He said the forthcoming year would augur well for the State and the people at large.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lokesh said the practice of observing fast would enable one to understand the plight of the poor and needy. He said the TDP was the only party that rendered justice to the Muslims.

