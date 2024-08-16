Naidu relaunches Anna Canteens at NTR’s home town Gudivada

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his Nara Bhuvaneswari, re-launched NTR Anna Canteens at Gudivada, the home town of TDP founder-president and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “I am launching the canteen in Gudivada from where NTR become MLA for the first time. The TDP is always indebted to Gudivada.” The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had chosen Gudivada to launch the canteens as it wanted to see that none were starved. Dokka Sitamma and N.T. Rama Rao were inspirations behind launching the Anna Canteens. The plans were being prepared to run the canteens uninterruptedly and forever. The objective is to see that no poor would sleep without food, he said.

The government would open 203 Anna Canteens across the State. It is estimated that the government will incur an expenditure of ₹53 lakh per day to run the canteens.

The previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government turned a deaf ear though it was pleaded to continue the canteens with a change in the name.

N.T. Rama Rao launched the Annadanam at Tirupati soon after becoming Chief Minister. A trust was also established for the same, and philanthropists were giving donations. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was providing free food to pilgrims without any hassles with the donations received, he said.

Recalling that the TDP government launched Anna Canteens in 2018, Mr. Naidu said 1.41 lakh people used to visit the Anna Canteens every day. About 4.60 crore people benefited and the government spent ₹130 crore then. The relaunch of the canteens would help auto drivers, street vendors, workers etc. The people find it difficult to spend ₹100 on food alone with their meagre daily income. So, the government was introducing breakfast, lunch and dinner at ₹15 per day, Mr. Naidu said.

The government was launching 100 canteens now, and the number would touch 203 by the end of September. Canteens would be established in tribal mandals. About 350 people would be provided food in each canteen, and supplies would be increased depending upon the rush. To run each canteen, the government incurred an expenditure of ₹26,256 per day per canteen, ₹26 lakh for 100 canteens, and ₹53.28 lakh for 203 canteens. The government would have to shell out ₹200 crore per annum. The food would be supplied by Akshaya Patra, which was already providing lunch to 23 lakh people. They have set up 11 kitchens to supply food for Anna Canteens, he said.

Stating that Annadanam was best danam, he urged the philanthropists to come forward and support the government initiative. Penumatsa Srinivas Raju and Nara Bhuvaneswari donated ₹1 crore each for the cause. The government opened an account at SBI for receiving the donations. The donors can pay their donations at SBI Chandramouli Nagar branch,Guntur. Account number 37818165097, ISFCSBIN code, he said.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari and Mr. Naidu had lunch with the people at the Anna canteens. They served the food to the people who visited the canteens.

