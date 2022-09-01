Naidu refuses comment on reports of joining NDA

Will not react at this moment, says TDP chief

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 01, 2022 21:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has refused to react to the reports in a section of media that the TDP is likely to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

In a chat with media persons on Thursday, Mr. Naidu sought to turn the tables saying that the channels that were resorting to such speculations had to respond.  “I will not react at this moment,” he said, recalling that the TDP walked out of the NDA keeping the State’s interests in view.  

Mr. Naidu’s comments come at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board member K. Lakshman clarified that there was no alliance between the TDP and the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lakshman, reacting to speculations, said that the BJP was in alliance with the Jana Sena Party. “The BJP is growing day by day in Andhra Pradesh. There is no discussion on the alliance between the BJP and the TDP,” he said in Hyderabad.

Mr. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh suffered more during the YSRCP rule compared to the bifurcation. “Had the TDP been in power now, Andhra Pradesh would have stood in the first place in the country by 2029. A.P. needs to be reconstructed from scratch now,” he felt.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

There was no truth in the YSRCP’s propaganda that the welfare schemes would be shelved if the TDP was voted to power. In fact, the welfare schemes would be implemented with much vigour. It is the TDP that introduced welfare schemes,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app