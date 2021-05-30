Naidu reduced manifesto to a fake document: Kodali

GUNTUR

30 May 2021 23:13 IST

‘Jagan fulfilled most of the promises in manifesto as he considers it as holy book’

People are of the opinion that the YSRCP should have come to power in 2014 itself, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkatswara Rao has said.

“No other Chief Minister has implemented welfare schemes and development activities like Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. That is why he has become a role model in the country,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao told reporters at the party central office on Sunday.

“While TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has reduced his party manifesto to a fake document, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy considers it as a holy book. That is why he fulfilled 95% of the promises mentioned in it in the last two years,” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

The government had brought COVID-19 treatment under Aarogyasri, and was also reaching out to children orphaned by COVID-19, the Minister said, and asserted that people want Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the Chief Minister for 30 years.

Social justice

Addressing the media separately, Home Minister M. Sucharitha said that the Chief Minister had given utmost importance to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Minorities and women in the last two years. “Social justice to downtrodden people has become a reality only because of the Chief Minister. Welfare and development are the two eyes of the Chief Minister,” she added.

Many schemes were introduced for the welfare of women, through which they benefited to the tune of ₹88,000 crore in the last two years, she added.