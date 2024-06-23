Naidu receives public grievances  

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu received grievances from the public at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri on Saturday.

A large number of people and also party activists submitted representations to him on diverse issues. Mr. Naidu reached out to some of the public who were lined up.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu declared Ambula Vyshnavi, a 2nd year medical student from Mudinepalli in Eluru district as a ‘brand ambassador’ of Amaravati in appreciation of her donation of ₹25 lakh for the development of the capital city.

Jana Darbar

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan held a Jana Darbar at the Jana Sena Party office near Mangalagiri.

He personally received representations in fulfilment of his promise to be available to the public to listen to their problems and take necessary action, whenever possible.

