Naidu recalls his efforts in developing Genome Valley

‘It has come to the rescue of the country during the pandemic’

‘It has come to the rescue of the country during the pandemic’

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday recalled how his efforts to develop Genome Valley had come in handy while treating patients when COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc across the world.

Inaugurating the two-day Mahanadu, Mr. Naidu said he also recalled his contribution to the setting of Indian School of Business (ISB).

“The Prime Minister addressed ISB’s 20th annual day celebrations. It brought back many memories to me. The Prime Minister did not mention my name. It doesn’t matter. I did that for my Telugu race and it gives me satisfaction,” Mr. Naidu said.

Genome Valley came to the rescue of the entire country during the pandemic, he pointed out.

He said the people of the neighbouring State were reaping rich benefits out of the institutions and projects brought by the TDP government. A new direction had been given to “shift from physical labour to mind-based endeavours,” he said, and the result was development of IT in a big way, he added..

The TDP chief deplored that the people of residual Andhra Pradesh suffered greatly because of bifurcation. The TDP government had come up with ‘Vision 2029’. As part of it Amaravati was visualised.

“What crime did Amaravati commit that forced Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to shelve it?” he asked.

He said Polavaram was a boon to the farmers of A.P., but it was also neglected in the name of reverse tenders.

The TDP government had laid 20,000 km of cement roads in villages in five years. In contrast, the YSRCP government could not lay even 2-km road till date, he said.