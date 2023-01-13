ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu reaches his ancestral village Naravaripalle for Sankranti

January 13, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is TDP chief’s brother-in-law, too arrives in the village to a rousing reception

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with people at Naravaripalle village, near Tirupati, on Friday.

It is TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s day out at his ancestral village of Naravaripalle, located 20 km from here, ahead of Sankranti.

The sleepy village turned buoyant with the arrival of Mr. Naidu for the celebrations.

After bifurcation of the State, the Nara family chose to come all the way from Hyderabad to its native village and spend the festive occasion in the midst of friends and relatives.

During the TDP term, Mr. Naidu also ensured the presence of his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and brother-in-law and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna during the festival.

For a change, the family prefers to relish the region’s hospitality during the brief stay.

The visit also turns out to be an occasion for the former Chief Minister to meet his childhood friends, classmates from his Sri Venkateswara University days, and erstwhile party associates, who make a beeline for the village during the three days.

On Friday, Mr. Naidu used the occasion to give a patient hearing to the woes of the people, in the presence of his constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Nani.

Actor and legislator Nandamuri Balakrishna receives a rousing reception on his arrival at Naravaripalle village on Friday.

A day after the release of his film ‘Veerasimha Reddy’ for Sankranti, Mr. Balakrishna arrived to a rousing reception at the village.

Apart from party sympathisers and fans, a stream of residents from the adjoining villages thronged the village see the actor, who is fondly referred to as ‘Nata Simham’.

Mr. Naidu’s family members will participate in the Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma festivities before leaving for Hyderabad.

