Naidu reaches Amaravati by road as flight cancelled

VIJAYAWADA

25 May 2020 23:14 IST

He is scheduled to address the TDP Mahanadu tomorrow

TDP national president N. Chadrababu Naidu reached in Amaravati by road from Hyderabad on Monday.

The police allowed his convoy to pass through the Garikapadu checkpost, the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They, however, inspected the additional cars that were following him.

The TDP leaders accorded a warm welcome to Mr. Naidu as soon as his convoy reached the Andhra Pradesh border. TDP leaders Sriram Rajagopal, Tangirala Sowmya and others paid a courtesy call to Chillakallu toll plaza in Krishna district. Mr. Naidu drove straight to his residence at Undavalli near here. His son and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh accompanied him.

Vizag flight cancelled

Mr. Naidu has been staying put in Hyderabad since the lockdown was imposed two months ago. He is supposed to visit Visakhapatnam to meet the gas leak victims. With the cancellation of flight to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad, he travelled by road to reach Amaravati.

Earlier, the TDP chief wrote a letter to DGP D. Gautam Sawang seeking permission to visit Visakhapatnam. Though the police issued the e-pass, Mr. Naidu could not fly to Visakhapatnam. The Union government allowed airlines operators to resume services from Tuesday following a request from the State government.

It may be recalled that Mr. Naidu, immediately after the gas leak mishap, had planned to go to Visakhapatnam, but could not do so due to the lockdown restrictions. He even wrote a letter to the Centre seeking permission to travel from Hyderabad as the inter-State travel was restricted in view of the lockdown.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to address the TDP’s annual conclave, Mahanadu on May 27 and 28.