Naidu re-elected TDP president

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu its national president at its annual conclave, Mahanadu, which concluded on Monday. This is the second time Mr. Naidu was elected unopposed to the post on the last day of the three-day Mahanadu.

As many as 30 sets of nominations were filed on his behalf by the party leaders and no other leader filed nomination. Telangana TDP leader E. Peddi Reddy was the returning officer.

Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, TDP AP president and Energy Minister Kala Venkat Rao and his Telangana counterpart L. Ramana were present when Mr. Naidu took oath as the party central committee president.

Accepting the responsibility, Mr. Naidu thanked the rank and file for reposing faith in him. Taking oath in the name of god, Mr. Naidu said he would strive for the development and welfare of the people and the party without any bias towards caste, creed, religion or region. “This is the most memorable Mahanadu for me,” he said.

In the 2015 Mahanadu held in Hyderabad, the TDP announced its transformation as national party by unanimously electing Mr. Naidu its first national president. The transformation was announced in the political resolution in the previous Mahanadu. The TDP now made crucial amendments to its preamble making the post all powerful. With amendment to sub section 6 of clause 12 of the constitution, he can remove any of the State presidents and the polit bureau may have little say. The term ‘Primary Membership’ in Clause 4 of the TD guidelines were amended as ‘active membership’ doing away with primary membership.