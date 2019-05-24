Naidu puts in his papers

A few hours after it became clear that the TDP lost the Assembly elections, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu sent his resignation letter to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Thursday.

The Governor accepted the resignation. He, however, asked him to be in office until the new government was formed in the State.

Mr. Naidu, in his resignation, said, “Consequent upon the completion of the general elections to elect the members of 15th Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh, I hereby tender my resignation along with members of the Council of Ministers, duly respecting the people’s mandate. I request you to kindly accept my resignation with immediate effect. I and my colleagues are grateful to you for all your guidance and cooperation in discharging our responsibilities.”

During the day, it was expected that Mr. Naidu would fly to Hyderabad to submit his resignation.

Addressing a press conference, the TDP national president welcomed the peoples’ mandate.

He also congratulated YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their success in the elections.

Thanking the TDP cadres for their efforts, Mr. Naidu said the party was analysing the reasons for the debacle.