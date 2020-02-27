Naidu provoking people in Capital region, alleges MLA

GUNTUR

27 February 2020 00:26 IST

‘TDP chief frustrated at lack of response to yatra’

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu is manufacturing dissent and provoking people in the Capital area region with an ulterior motive, Chief whip and YSRCP MLA Gandikota Srikanth Reddy has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said that Mr. Naidu’s language and conduct during the Praja Chaitanya Yatra showed his frustration due to poor response on the one side and the appreciation shown by the people to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare policies on the other.

“We are refraining from hitting back at the TDP as per the directive of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Naidu’s bluff has been proven at the Kuppam public meeting, where a youth said that he had to pay ₹1 lakh for online registration,” said Mr. Srikanth Reddy.

He also said that Mr. Naidu had been speaking about “Pulivendula panchayati” and showing the region in a poor light.

“In fact, it is Mr. Naidu who is instigating people to attack our MLAs and MPs. Our Dalit MP was assaulted at Amaravati. Our Tadikonda MLA U. Sridevi was also attacked,” Mr. Srikanth alleged.

Mr. Naidu, through the media close to him, was spreading falsehood without mentioning the welfare schemes being carried out by the State.

“Mr. Naidu politicised the visit of US President Donald Trump too,” Mr. Srikanth Reddy alleged.