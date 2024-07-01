Naidu proposes meeting with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on July 6 to discuss bifurcation issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu proposed to convene a meeting with his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on July 6 to discuss issues arising from the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In a letter to Mr. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Naidu said that the aforesaid issues held significance for the advancement and welfare of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He noted that a decade has passed since the State bifurcation and those multiple issues needed to be settled amicably with utmost diligence and resolve.

Further, Mr. Naidu observed that as the Chief Ministers, it was incumbent on them to foster close cooperation to ensure sustained progress and prosperity for the two Telugu-speaking States.

He expressed belief that a face-to- face meeting would provide them an opportunity to engage comprehensively on critical issues and collaborate effectively to achieve mutually beneficial solutions.

Also, Mr. Naidu conveyed his congratulations on the remarkable progress being done by Mr. Revanth Reddy, saying that the latter’s dedication and leadership have immensely contributed to the progress and development of Telangana.

